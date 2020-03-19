Medic workers ok; CMPD says counseling available for all involved following ambulance shooting

A man was shot and killed inside an ambulance in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

It was a chaotic early morning outside the Day's Inn on Woodlawn Road. According to police, a man was shot and killed while being treated in the back of a Medic vehicle.

“The victim was being treated for that medical episode and summoned the suspect to come in the truck with him. Medic explained that that is not their protocol for that individual to be in the truck at that time the suspect left and came back and shot him,” CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said.

Police arrested and charged Prentice Bess for the shooting of 34-year-old Jeremy Whitted. Those in the area at the time, say they heard gunfire.

“I heard two or three and I was in awe. It was just crazy,” a witness told FOX 46.

Police tell FOX 46 no one else was injured when Bess shot into the vehicle where Medic personnel were treating the victim.

“We are very glad to report both of the crew members are safe and they are back at the Medic headquarters being taken care of by our folks," Medic Deputy Director John Studnek said.

Because of the unusual nature of the shooting, police say counseling services will be provided for all involved.

"It was a very volatile situation, however, we have services for our officers and our medical personnel to make sure they get peer counselor after this,” said Patterson.