Medical examiner says death was from murder, CMPD says no

Officials are reversing course on an incident that happened in east Charlotte on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls on Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute near 6800 Delta Lake Drive.

An investigation revealed two family members were involved in a physical altercation. A victim, Sylvester Coswell, 63, was complaining of a headache and transported to Atrium Health CMC and went unresponsive while being transported. Coswell succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On Tuesday the medical examiner's office determined this case to be a homicide. Homicide detectives determined after speaking with all parties involved that this was not a homicide.

This remains an active and open investigation.