Memorial scholarship in honor of Ellis 'Reed' Parlier to be offered to eligible students in Union County

In honor of UNC Charlotte shooting victim Ellis 'Reed' Parlier, UNC Charlotte and the Parlier family announced on Friday a new memorial scholarship to celebrate Reed’s life and to mark the impact he had on his college community.

Reed was a 2017 Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA) graduate. Students in the CATA Information Technology Academy will receive first preference for the scholarship, which is being funded by the generous contribution of an anonymous donor and friends of the Parlier family.

The four-year scholarship will be awarded to a student planning to pursue a B.S. in Computer Science, with a concentration in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics or Gaming. The funds will be administered by the UNC College of Computing and Informatics.

Recipients who best meet the criteria established by the donor will be selected by a scholarship committee.

For more information on this new memorial scholarship, please click here.