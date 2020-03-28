Mental health becomes priority as social distancing stretches into second week

The stress surrounding COVID-19 has caused mental health calls to skyrocket.

With stay-at-home orders in place, many people may feel they have nowhere to turn. We appreciate everyone at home that's been watching us for up to date information. but we also know a lot of the news lately has been overwhelming, sometimes stressful.

As we head into the weekend we are here to let you know there are resources available if you're feeling down or unsure.

The drastic changes we all are facing can take a toll on our mental health.

The crisis text line says they're seeing a 47 to 116 percent increase in volume depending on the day. 77 percent of people reaching out say it's related to coronavirus.

"It's really a hard thing to deal with if you don't know what to do or have that support,” Charlotte mental health advocate Fonda Bryant said.

We've met mental health advocate Fonda Bryant before, she's experienced first-hand the dangers of depression and anxiety when they go untreated.

Many of the tools we use for self-care have been temporarily taken away.

"It's crippling for me. I work out four times a week and I started feeling that anxiety before the gym closed because I knew it was coming,” Bryant said.

There are still things we can all do to stay happy distract yourself by doing yard work, cleaning the house or organizing that messy closet.

Focus on small things that make you happy, limit your time on social media and, get some fresh air.

"One of the things I always tell people is to breathe. Take deep breaths through your nose and let it out through your mouth.”

There are always people standing by if you need someone to talk to. You can text the crisis text line at 741741 or you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

