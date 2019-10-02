Meth, heroin, cocaine seized during Pineville traffic stop

article

Multiple types of drugs were found in a man's car in Pineville after he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

Ruben Rosario, 41, was taken into custody on Monday and is facing multiple charges including drug trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

Among the items found in Rosario's vehicle were drug parapernalia, meth, marijuana, cocaine, and heroin, police said.

Rosario had four pending warrants out for his arrest for prior drug offenses.