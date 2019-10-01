Meth, heroin seized in Statesville drug bust

article

Two men were arrested on Monday following a drug raid on a house that held two criminals with outstanding warrants on them, according to authorities.

Iredell Police received a tip from a citizen regarding possible drug activity at 119 Street Rod Loop in Western Iredell County.

In an attempt to investigate the complaint officers arrived at the home and encountered Statesville residents Vincent Jones, 37, and Dennis York, 36, both of whom attempted to hide inside the home. Jones and York were taken into custody and face multiple drug-related charges including intent to sell heroin and marijuana and possession of a gun by a felon.

Statesville residents Jean Anderson, 37, and Devin Bates, 32, were also believed to be at the residence but were not located. Warrants have been issued for their arrests. Both face charges of selling a controlled substance.

“I want to thank those individuals who contacted the Sheriff’s Office with this valuable information. It is information like this which comes from members of the community that assists investigators to identify those who distribute narcotics," Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.