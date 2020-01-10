Miami Super Bowl organizers bring death to Burmese pythons 

Miami's Super Bowl means death for some of Florida's Burmese pythons -- and that's a good thing.

The game's organizing committee is promoting the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest that began Friday and will award prizes to the hunters who kill the most and biggest of these invasive snakes.

Pythons can grow to 20 feet and are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. Today, they decimate the native mammal and bird populations.

Officials understand the pythons caught won't even make a dent in the population, which might exceed 100,000. But the goal is to raise the public's awareness of the problem.