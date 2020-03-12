Michael Bublé postpones upcoming concerts, including Charlotte

article

Michael Bublé's run of U.S. tour dates beginning March 17 through April 5 have been postponed, with new dates in the same markets to be announced shortly.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Bublé was scheduled to perform at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 18.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” commented Buble’.

“Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing very soon,” said Don Fox, the tour’s national promoter.

The tour dates that will be rescheduled include:

March 17, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18, 2020 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

March 20, 2020 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

March 21, 2020 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22, 2020 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 24, 2020 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

March 25, 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 27, 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28, 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

March 29, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 31, 2020 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 1, 2020 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3, 2020 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 5, 2020 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.