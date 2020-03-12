Michael Bublé postpones upcoming concerts, including Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Michael Bublé's run of U.S. tour dates beginning March 17 through April 5 have been postponed, with new dates in the same markets to be announced shortly.
Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.
Bublé was scheduled to perform at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 18.
“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” commented Buble’.
“Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing very soon,” said Don Fox, the tour’s national promoter.
The tour dates that will be rescheduled include:
- March 17, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 18, 2020 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- March 20, 2020 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- March 21, 2020 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- March 22, 2020 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
- March 24, 2020 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
- March 25, 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- March 27, 2020 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- March 28, 2020 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- March 29, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- March 31, 2020 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- April 1, 2020 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- April 3, 2020 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
- April 4, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- April 5, 2020 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
