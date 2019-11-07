Michael Bublé to perform in Charlotte in his upcoming 2020 U.S. tour

article

Michael Bublé is coming to the Queen City.

The singer announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the global success of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.”

Michael Bublé will be performing at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. at the Spectrum Center box office or online. Click here for details.

Bublé’s 2020 U.S. Tour will include stops at TD Garden in Boston on March 25 and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 9. This past February, he returned to the U.S. after a lengthy absence for a sold-out 37-show tour where he performed for over 500,000 fans.

His 2019 world tour included 82 shows in front of over 1.2 million people. Bublé has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards, and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career.

Bublé released a new version of the single “White Christmas” on November 1. His “Christmas” album streamed over one billion times around the world last year and is the most listened to Christmas album in the world.