Michael Cohen writing tell-all book on Trump to be released before election: report

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Trump, has reportedly been working on a tell-all book scheduled to be released before November's presidential election.

The book, which Cohen has been writing and shopping to publishers from prison, will “spill the beans” on the president, Cohen's friend, actor Tom Arnold, told The Daily Beast.

“It’s like 'Jaws.' You don’t see 'Jaws' very much, but you hear the music, and for Trump, he knows Michael is coming and Trump better hear the 'Jaws' music,” Arnold said. “He told me he’s been writing a book and he’s pissed. He told me he is going to spill the beans. What has he got to lose now?”

Cohen is being released from prison early because of the coronavirus and will finish the rest of his three-year sentence in home confinement.

