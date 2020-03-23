Michigan, Mass. issue stay-at-home order through mid-April

article

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close by Tuesday afternoon and remain closed until at least April 7 in an effort to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Republican governor also said Monday the state Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home advisory, but stressed that it wasn’t a shelter-in-place order.

“Everyone is advised to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities,” he said at a news conference. “We’re asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people.”

He said it was OK to take a walk at the park while keeping appropriate social distancing, but advised against pickup basketball and touch football games, or other activities that bring people into close contact with others.

Essential businesses include supermarkets and the businesses that support them, pharmacies, gas stations, and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Although medical marijuana facilities will be allowed to stay open, recreational pot shops are considered nonessential and must close, he said.

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only.

There have been 646 positive cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and five deaths as of Sunday, public health officials said.

Meanwhile,

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain workers, outdoor exercise and trips to the grocery store or hospital.

The order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will prohibit businesses from requiring employees to leave their homes unless they are necessary to sustain or protect life, or to conduct minimum basic operations. It also will bar all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household.