Microsoft to invest $23 million in Charlotte, create 430 new jobs

Microsoft Corp. will create 430 new jobs in Charlotte and will invest $23.9 million to expand its operations in the Queen City, city leaders announced Friday.

The technology giant has been developing software and manufacturing digital products since 1975 and has had a presence in Charlotte since 1991. The company joins Lowe’s, Honeywell, Better.com, BB&T and SunTrust, and many other companies expanding in and relocating to Charlotte.

“The opportunity that we have to grow our base and our talent in North Carolina is an exciting one,” said Reggie Isaac, Microsoft Charlotte campus director. “Microsoft is pleased to be empowering customers, partners, and employees in the Charlotte area and looks forward to the prospects ahead.”

In the past year, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have partnered to bring over 7,300 new jobs to Charlotte.

“It is a testament to our business environment and the quality of our skilled labor pool that Microsoft would choose to expand operations and grow its partnership with the Charlotte region,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “Microsoft has been extremely active in the Charlotte community and we are excited that it will be an even larger part of our thriving tech industry.”

The project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, and the North Carolina Community College System.

George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, said the new positions will serve clients from "all around the globe while engaging and developing the skills of our workforce, including students in the community.”

