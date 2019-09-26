Middle school in north Charlotte dismissing early Thursday due to water pressure issue

article

Ridge Road Middle School will be dismissing early Thursday at 12:30 p.m. due to a water pressure issue at the school, according to CMS.

"All after-school activities are canceled. Students who ride school buses will be picked up starting at 12:30 p.m. and dropped at the usual locations. Car pool students can be picked up starting at 12:30 p.m.," according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Maintenance crews are on site now and will continue working to address the issue.

"Our expectation is to open school tomorrow as planned. We will update parents this evening on the plan for tomorrow," CMS said.

Ridge Road Middle School in north Charlotte is the only CMS school closing early Thursday.