Midland Fire and Rescue first responder killed in Charlotte wreck

Friends, family and the community are mourning the loss of Midland firefighter, EMT and public information director, Leann Gray.

"She worked all day yesterday at the fire station. She was doing a blood drive and just trying to make a difference, and after a long day of work she decided to go out with some friends. She traveled to Charlotte and following a tragic accident she lost her life, said Bill Suthard, acting Midland PIO.

According to CMPD, the car Gray was riding in tried to make a U-turn when they were struck by a motorcycle. All three passengers in the backseat of the car, including Gray, were killed. The person on the motorcycle was killed too. Police believe his speed played a factor

4 dead after motorcycle, car collide in west Charlotte

"Leann leaves behind an 8-year-old son and a family who is trying to come to grasp that she's not going to be around," said Suthard.

Suthard adds what made Leann great was the passion she had for her career.

"She constantly tried to perfect her craft. She wanted to serve her community and keep them informed," said Suthard.

He adds despite the rough time this is for those who knew her best her legacy will live on through her work family.

"They are resilient and know how to bounce back. They will rely on each other to push forward, but they are going to do it. When those in the Midland community are calling 911, they will be there regardless. It might be a different fire truck for a day or two, it might be a different face but rest of sure by the end of the week it will be the same agency to further what Leann has started," said Suthard.