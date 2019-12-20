Military family gets creative with annual Christmas photo while dad’s away

One military family found a way to get everyone into a Christmas photo despite dad being away from the family this holiday season.

Seth Hall, a staff sergeant assigned to 1-508 PIR with the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, California, will be spending Christmas away from his family this year.

His wife, Karen, said they “had to work with what we could for our annual Christmas photo,” so they decided to take two photos and edit them together.

They beautifully weaved together the photo of Seth in uniform and a photo of the rest of the family at home with a “Merry Christmas” sign. Seth held up the “Merry,” and his family held up the “Christmas.”

The photo was shared on Facebook by their hometown’s local news station, WGHP, causing hundreds of people to comment wishing the Halls a merry Christmas and thanking Seth for his service.

"Merry Christmas! Thank you, to both the family and soldier!! As a mom who had a son in Iraq, I totally understand the sacrifices you are all making. God Bless you and keep you safe," one person wrote.

“We wish you the merriest Christmas young man thank you for everything you have done...” another person commented. “I know the feeling on the family side and I know the feeling that you're feeling because my son has served, our prayers are with you and I pray God keeps you safe and that you'll be able to see your family soon.”

Advertisement

Karen shared the post, writing, “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support we have back home.”

She said that a friend had asked to share the photo, “but I didn’t even realize the outcome would include such an outpouring amount of love and support across the triad.”

“Thank you guys!” she added. “Your well wishes and ‘Merry Christmas’ are graciously received!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.