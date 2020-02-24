Military family gets signed copy of new malpractice law after filing wrongful death claim

The family of Navy Hospital Corpsman who died following routine shoulder surgery was presented with a signed copy of a new federal law, sparked by a yearlong series of FOX 46 investigations, that will hold the government accountable for military medical negligence and malpractice.

“This is just a start to giving our military heroes the things they were promised and deserve when they signed up to serve our country,” said Dana Way, the father of Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Way.

The Way family spoke with FOX 46 back in December, days before the two-year-anniversary of their son’s death. Way, 23, died after a Naval hospital doctor gave him the wrong medication, the family says, and ignored his complaints. The family blames the Navy for their son’s death but is prevented from suing due to a controversial 70-year-old Supreme Court ruling known as the Feres Doctrine.

Under the new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, the Department of Defense will get $400 over the next decade to investigate and pay out military medical malpractice claims.

A copy of the law, signed by President Trump and Rep. Jackie Speier, was sent to the Way family. Speier, who introduced the original bill named after Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal, wrote above her signature: “Jordan was a hero.”

Stayskal’s botched care at Womack Army Medical Center, first reported by FOX 46, moved lawmakers from both parties to take action. FOX 46 was there when the Way family met Stayskal for the first time in an emotional encounter in DC in December after the bill passed the Senate.

“Suzi and I are extremely grateful for all of your support helping us give Jordan a voice,” said Dana.

Stayskal and his attorney Natalie Khawam also received a signed copy of the new law, named in his honor. Stayskal and the Way family have both filed claims against the government, which they were previously prevented from doing.

“It read to me like a letter, ‘dear mom and dad thank you, my voice has been heard and the voice my of shipmates,’’ said Jordan’s mother, Suzi.