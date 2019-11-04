Mint Hill police warn of drug scam, offer to weigh your purchase for you

The Mint Hill Police Department is offering to help to any customers who believe they may have been scammed by their drug dealer.

"Some untrustworthy drug dealers are using their cell phone, instead of a certified scale to display the weight of the merchandise that they are selling."

Police say by placing the drugs on their phones, they are trying to convince their customers that the drugs are the correct weight that they agreed upon before the purchase.

In order to help any unsuspecting consumers who believe they might be getting ripped off, Mint Hill police are offering to weigh the drugs for them.

"We can assist you by weighing your purchase to ensure that you didn’t get cheated out of what you paid for."

They encourage anyone who may have been a victim of the scam to contact the police department and schedule a meeting with one of their officers.