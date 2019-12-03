Miraculous recovery: Puppy found hiding under blanket at busy NC intersection

article

Tiny puppy 'Ariana' will spend her first holiday season, healthy and surrounded by love after she was discovered in a busy intersection wrapped in a blanket early last week, according to the SPCA of Wake County.

"How she got there, we do not know," they said.

Employees with the SPCA of Wake County said because Ariana was so young, she needed 24-hour supervision in a trained SPCA Wake Foster home. The day before Thanksgiving she was rushed to the emergency vet and diagnosed with a life-threatening disease called Parvovirus. She spent Thanksgiving and the days after, fighting for her life. Thankfully, she won her fight, they said.

Employees said the local community helps provide care for heartbreaking but hopeful situations, like Ariana's.

On Giving Tuesday, SPCA of Wake County is matching all donations to their facility, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. If you would like to help, please click here.