Missing: $10,000 reward offered for info that helps bring Georgia teen home

A reward that was set a $7,000 has jumped to $10,000 in the search for a missing teenager out of Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Julia Mann, 17, first went missing on the night of Feb. 20, 2020, in the area of Rocky Branch Road in the Rowan Oak Subdivision.

Deputies believe that she left of her own accord, but don't have any idea why she hasn't returned - weeks later.

Since her disappearance, detectives with the sheriff's office and other nearby agencies have performed searches from ground and air and sent K-9 units to canvass the area.

The reward has been raised, in part, by locals for information to help bring Mann home safe.

Mann is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds. The sheriff's office did not release a description of her clothing at the time she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 706-769-3945 or call 911.