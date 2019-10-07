Missing 11-year-old boy in South Carolina found safe

article

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina was asking for the public's help in locating a missing child who was last seen on Sunday night, October 6.

Kenny Levern Newell, 11, was recently located and is safe, deputies announced Monday morning. Kenny reportedly left his house on Rosalee Drive in Greenville's Gantt community around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

He was last seen riding his bicycle, wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and green Converse shoes. Kenny is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. Deputies began searching for Newell around 12 a.m. with K-9 assistance but were unsuccessful.