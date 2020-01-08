Missing 12-year-old last seen getting into car at midnight in Iredell county, family says

article

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile in Iredell County.

12-year-old Albree Gallimore was last seen on Sunday on Sonja Drive in Statesville, police said. She was last believed to be in the area of Douglas Street in Statesville but could be in the Park Drive area as well, they said.

Gallimore is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair that is usually in a top bun, brown eyes, no tattoos, and post earrings in the lobes, the police report states.

A family member reported seeing Gallimore a residence on Sonja Drive in a dark-colored sedan with an unknown black man around at 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-878-3100 or 911.