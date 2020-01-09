Missing 13-year-old Charlotte girl found safe

article

A 13-year-old girl who was last seen around midnight in north Charlotte has been located unharmed Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Yarelli Vasquez, 13, was located by officers in the North Tryon Division. Police said she is OK and the family has been notified.

According to detectives, Vasquez left her home on Canterwood Drive at approximately 12 a.m. on Jan. 9, riding a gray bicycle. Vasquez was believed to be in mental distress and her family was concerned for her safety.

CMPD officers along with members of the Charlotte Fire Department were conducting a search of the area Thursday morning before she was found.