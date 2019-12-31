Missing 14-year-old girl located safe in Jacksonville, NC

article

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing this week was located safely in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

"Tiya Scott was located in Jacksonville and brought home safe. Thank you for sharing, everyone," the department wrote.

Scott was last seen in the 200 block of South 17th Street in Wilmington. According to police, the teen was last seen entering a black four-door sedan with an unknown man driving.

Her family believed she was headed for either Jacksonville or Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.