Missing 15-year-old SC girl found safe, deputies say

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing this week has been located and is safe, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Kelly Infinger was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and has been reunited with family.

She was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 19 after leaving her home, deputies said.

A report states that Kelly was thought to be in the Sangaree or Tall Pines area of Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call 843-873-5111.