Missing 16-year-old from Davidson found safe, police say

UPDATE 3/11 - The Davidson Police Department is happy to announce that Ket Barrington was located on March 11, 2020, and is safe. "Thank you to everyone who called, inquired and assisted during the search," they said.

Davidson police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Bereket “Ket” Barrington left his home on Grey Road in Davidson in the early morning hours on Monday, March 9. He did not take his phone, computer or wallet an left with no known means of transportation.

Ket is a student at William A. Hough High School in Cornelius and is known to walk around Abersham Park.

Police say Ket has a distinctively deep voice a slight Ethiopian accent.

Anyone with informaiton on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Geiger at pgeiger@townofdavidson.org or call (704) 892-5131.