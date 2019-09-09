Missing 16-year-old Lincoln County girl found safe in Greenville, SC

article

Lincoln County deputies say a missing 16-year-old girl had been found safe in Greenville, South Carolina, and has been reunited with her family.

Selena Rodriguez was last seen leaving a home in the 1300 block of Rustic Trail around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 5. Family said they heard a car outside, and believe the teen was picked up, but they weren't sure by who or what the car looked like.

Deputies said Rodriguez is 5' 3" and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a multi-colored shirt and a black jacket and that she may have gone to the Spartanburg, S.C. area.