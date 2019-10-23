Missing 17-year-old from Lincoln County found safe

article

A missing teen from Lincoln County has been located and is safe, deputies announced on Wednesday morning.

Detective J. Allen located Trystin Allen Akers, 17, who was reported missing on October 21, 2019, at a motel in Gastonia. He has been reunited with his family.

He was last seen leaving his residence at 3524 Toth Lane in Lincolnton at approximately 4:00 p.m. on October 15 in a black four-door Honda sedan.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to please call Detective J. Allen with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.