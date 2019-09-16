Missing 17-year-old girl found safe in Lewisville, deputies say

article

A teenage girl who went missing this Sunday after not returning home from work was found safe Tuesday night in Lewisville, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Lindsey Monteleone, 17, was reported missing by her parents Sunday night after she left her job at Papa John's Pizza in Denver and did not return to her home on Asbury Church Road. Deputies said the teen had ran away from home.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Lookadoo with help from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office located Monteleone Tuesday night in Lewisville. She was held at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and picked up by her parents early Wednesday morning.