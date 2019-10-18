Missing 2-year-old girl found safe, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - UPDATE: Abigail Aziza has been found safe.
Charlotte Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl.
Abigail Aziza was last seen playing outside at an apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cedars East Court in east Charlotte on Friday.
Aziza has black hair pulled into a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink/red colored dress.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.