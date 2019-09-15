Missing 20-year-old Statesville woman found safe, police say

article

Statesville Police said a 20-year-old woman who had been missing for about three weeks was located safe Sunday morning.

Alexis Setzer was last heard from on August 19th, according to her family. Setzer was reported missing on September 10.

Statesville Police is now thanking the public for helping spread the word on Setzer.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact officals at 704-878-3406.

