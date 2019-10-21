Missing: 28-year-old Statesville woman last seen 9 days ago

article

The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen about nine days go.

Kadesha McCloud, 28, was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 12. Police released this formation on Monday, Oct. 21.

McCloud is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet, two inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Statesville Police said McCloud is believed to possibly be in the Charlotte or Fayetteville area.

Anyone with information on this missing persons case is asked to contact Statesville PD Investigations at 704-878-3406.

