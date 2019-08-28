Missing 5-year-old twin boys believed to be in South Carolina, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Missing twins Kash Kayden and Kruiz Jayden Small via Horry County Police

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing twin boys who are believed to be with their father.

Police said 5-year-old identical twins Kash Kayden and Kruiz Jayden Small were last seen with their dad, Jermaine Small, on August 20 in the Covington, Georgia area.

The three are believed to be in the Conway or Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.