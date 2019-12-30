Missing 57-year-old NC woman found safe

article

UPDATE: 12/30 12: 25 p.m.: At the request of the Wilson Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for CLandria Dee Bulluck.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for CLandria Dee Bulluck, 57, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bulluck is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange and black striped long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Bulluck was last known to be in the area of Goldsboro St. East in Wilson before she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Bulluck's whereabouts should call Eddie Edwards with the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or 911.