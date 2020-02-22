Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Missing 6-month-old found dead in Sharon Memorial Park, mom arrested

Published 
Updated just in
Charlotte
FOX 46 Charlotte

Body found in Sharon Memorial Park

CMPD is investigating a body that was found Saturday morning in Sharon Memorial Park.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The body of a missing 6-month-old from Matthews was found early this morning at Sharon Memorial Park and the mother has been arrested, local police say.

In a joint investigation, CMPD and Matthews police are piecing together a series of events involving a family that has slowly unraveled over the past 24 hours.

Around 7 p.m. Friday Matthews police announced they were trying to locate a missing mom, Tamara Brown.

A body was found in Sharon Memorial Park early Saturday morning and a death investigation is underway, officials say. CMPD later confirmed the body was that of a missing 6-month-old baby boy from Matthews, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson. Brown-Erickson was born in August.

Fox 46 was first on the scene of what was initially a death investigation. Matthews and CMPD were both involved.

Officers located the body, that of a deceased infant, around 4 a.m.

CSI, the DA's office, CFD, and Medic were among those who responded to the scene.

The mother of the infant, Tamara Brown, who is said to be possibly suffering from mental health issues, was taken into custody but no charges as of now have been announced.

This remains an active and open investigation.

RELATED STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Amber Alert issued for missing baby boy; mother arrested
slideshow

Amber Alert issued for missing baby boy; mother arrested

A Matthews woman who was reported missing has been arrested, but police say her baby, who was with her before, has not been found. 

Matthews mom, baby missing; last seen in Uptown
slideshow

Matthews mom, baby missing; last seen in Uptown

Matthews police and CMPD are searching for a woman and her baby. The two haven't been seen home since 10 p.m. Thursday night. 