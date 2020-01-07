Missing 78-year-old Caldwell County man found safe

article

UPDATE: 1/8/20 6:40 a.m. - At the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Charles Daniel Hall.

____________________

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man from Caldwell County.

Charles Daniel Hall was last seen at an apartment in the 1100 block of Newton Lane in Granite Falls Tuesday. Authorities say he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hall is a white man, 5' 2" weighing about 130 pounds. He has gray shoulder length hair and blue eyes.



Police say Hall may possibly be headed to Hendersonville, NC in a 1999 Silver Mercury Sable with the NC license plate FLJ6036.

Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts should call the Caldwell County Sheriff at 828-758-2324.