Missing 78-year-old Lincoln County man found safe in Buncombe County

article

A missing Lincoln County man was located overnight in Buncombe County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Asheville Police located Kermit Perkins, 78, of Lincolnton, and contacted local authorities. The family was notified and a family member went to Asheville and picked up Perkins.

A Silver Alert that was issued for Perkins was canceled and he was removed from NCIC as a missing person.

Perkins was reported missing on Wednesday, October 16, after he failed to return home from taking his boat to Catawba County to be serviced.