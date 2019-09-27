Missing 79-year-old Charlotte woman found safe, police say

article

A missing 79-year-old Charlotte woman has been found safe following a tip that was given by a local community member, CMPD said.

Earline Leon has been reunited with her family after she was last seen on foot near the 7500 block of Hitching Post Lane. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 90 pounds with gray hair.

Police said Leon had been last seen wearing a pink, white and green striped shirt with black pants and pink slippers.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.