Missing Arkansas teen found safe, police say

A 17-year-old boy who disappeared after taking out the trash at work was located and is safe, according to the Independence County Sheriff's Department.

Bradley Smith was working at the Desha Flash Market in Batesville, Ark. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and never returned after taking out the trash, deputies said. Smith left his phone and hoodie inside the gas station. He was located days later on Nov. 19. and is safe.

Smith was last seen wearing Khaki shorts, a black beanie, a black Pizza Hut shirt, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact the Independence County Sheriff's Department at 870-793-8838.