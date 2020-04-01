Missing Charlotte man found safe, police say

article

UPDATE: Anthony Benton has been found safe and was reunited with his family.

--------

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 51-year-old man.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, officers were contacted by family members in reference to their concerns for Anthony Benton.

Benton was last seen by a family friend on Glory Street during the evening of Friday, March 27.

On March 29, family members located the vehicle Benton was driving, a black four-door Hyundai Elantra, in the Rosedale Apartments on Perennial Terrace Drive.

After Benton left the family friend’s home driving, he has not been seen or heard from since. Benton was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Benton is asked to call 911. Detective Tuttle is the lead detective assigned to this case and can be contacted at 704-336-8340.