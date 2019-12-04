Missing elderly couple found safe in Lenoir, police say

article

A Greenville, North Carolina couple who were reported missing after leaving their son's home in Denver on Monday were found safe Thursday in Lenior, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Charles Whitener, 81, and his wife Maxine, 80, were located at the Comfort Inn in Lenoir around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

"Both are in good condition and a family member went to Lenoir to pick them up," the sheriff's office said.

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday after the couple were reported missing from the son’s residence on Beth Haven Church Road in Denver.