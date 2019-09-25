Missing, endangered Morganton teen found safe

article

A Silver Alert that was issued for a missing endangered teenager out of Morganton has been canceled. Police said she was located Wednesday and is safe.

Citizens were asked to be on the lookout for Thomacina Reann Byrd, 18, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with medium length black hair and brown eyes. Byrd was last seen wearing a dark brown short-sleeve shirt with white letters, black sweat pants, and black Converse tennis shoes.

Byrd was last seen at 101 Poplar Street in Morganton, North Carolina, police said. They believed she was heading to Gastonia or to a local hospital.

Anyone with further information about Byrd should call PSO Y. Rivera at the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.