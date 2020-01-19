Missing Lincolnton 16-year-old last seen on Friday

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Lincoln County teen who has been missing since Friday.

Kylie Almstead, 16, was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road in Lincolnton. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Almstead could be wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie with black and white shoes. She has several piercings on her ears and nose, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-732-9050 or 911.