Authorities say they have located a missing Lincoln County teen who had been missing since last Friday.

Kylie Almstead, 16, was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road in Lincolnton. She was located in Catawba county around Noon Tuesday and returned to her home.

Almstead was said to be wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie with black and white shoes. She has several piercings on her ears and nose, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP