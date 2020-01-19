Missing Lincolnton teen last seen on Friday

article

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Lincoln County teen who has been missing since Friday, authorities say.

Kylie Almstead, 16, was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road in Lincolnton. She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes, 4'11" weighing 125 pounds.

Almstead could be wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie with black and white shoes. she has several piercings on her ears and nose.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-732-9050.