Missing man found dead in Charlotte creek, relative arrested

A relative has been arrested for the death of a man whose body was found in a creek on Sunday in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to calls near the 1600 block of Sardis Road North regarding a welfare check around 12 p.m. Sunday, March 1 and found a man in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Van Thien Huynh, 55, had been reported missing since Saturday around 5 p.m. Police said he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

CMPD have arrested Anthony Huynh, 21, and have charged him with murder. Although they are relatives, it is unclear at this time in what capacity.

This remains an active and open investigation.