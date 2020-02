article

A missing Mesquite 8-month-old and her mother have been found.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for Nyla Crockett. At the time, police said she had been abducted by her mother, Chernario Crockett, and was in grave danger.

They were found early Tuesday and are both now at the Mesquite Police Department. The Amber Alert was canceled.

Police are expected to release more information soon.

