Missing North Carolina teen found safe

Emergency officials have found a 15-year-old missing teen safe in Stokes County, North Carolina.

That's after Cheyenne Sizemore, 15, disappeared for more than 24 hours. The Stokes County Fire and Rescue said Sizemore was found around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in the search area along Highway 8.

More than 100 first responders searched for hours in wooded areas for the missing teen. She was reported missing from her home near South Stokes School Road on Sunday morning, according to the Stokes County Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators would not say if she was found alone or if she left on her own.