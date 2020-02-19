Missing Rowan County man diagnosed with schizophrenia could be heading to Tennessee

article

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and could be headed to Tennessee.

Deputies said Austin Scott Reed, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 18 after he was last seen on Sunday.

Reed was reported missing by his mother, Anna Reed. He's described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reed was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans with speckled with paint, a long-sleeve t-shirt, and tie-up boots. Deputies said Reed has left home before but has always returned within 24 hours.

Reed's family has checked locations in the area of their home, but have not been able to locate him. A person did report seeing Reed on Foster Road, walking towards Cleveland at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, and said he offered him a ride.

Reed reportedly told this person that he was headed to Tennessee. It was reported that Reed does have a sister that lives in Sparta, Tennessee.

Reed has been entered into NCIC as a Missing Person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700 or 911.