Missing SC woman believed to be endangered, driving blue Audi

The City of Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman who they believe is endangered.

According to the department, Celia Sweeney, 28, is considered to be endangered and is believed to be with her vehicle, which is a 2003 blue Audi A4, tag 8VD510-MA.

The vehicle was last seen near 1001 Westchase Drive in Charleston, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Consolidated Dispatch 843-743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.