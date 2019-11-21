Missing South Carolina man left for work, never returned, needs medicine

article

The Columbia Police Department and Special Victim’s Unit are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 57-year-old man.

John William Huggins, 57, left work on Morningside Drive in West Columbia on Friday, November 15 and hasn’t spoken with family since.

According to police, Huggins needs medicine and relatives are concerned with his welfare, safety, and well-being.

Anyone with information on Huggins’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.